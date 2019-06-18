close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
Over 1 million citizens registered at ‘Pakistan Citizens Portal’, PM Imran tweets

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that as of today over one million citizens have registered at 'Pakistan Citizens Portal' within 8 months of its launch.

Imran Khan took to Twitter to make this announcement late Tuesday night with #PMHazirHai hashtag.

PM Imran Khan had launched ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’ with an aim to timely address problems of the people and get their feedback in October last year.

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

Addressing the launching ceremony of the Pakistan Citizens’ Portal (PCP) here at the PM Office, Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was one of the manifestations of “Naya Pakistan” in which the people would get a sense to own the government.

Imran Khan said “On the resolution front: a total of 6,80,000 complaints were resolved out of 8 lakh complaints registered so far. This is true citizen's empowerment. This is Naya Pakistan!”

Khan further says “This is testament of people’s trust in the system and its effectiveness. No political or bureaucratic reference required to reach out to a public office.”

