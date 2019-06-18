Over 1 million citizens registered at ‘Pakistan Citizens Portal’, PM Imran tweets

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that as of today over one million citizens have registered at 'Pakistan Citizens Portal' within 8 months of its launch.



Imran Khan took to Twitter to make this announcement late Tuesday night with #PMHazirHai hashtag.

PM Imran Khan had launched ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’ with an aim to timely address problems of the people and get their feedback in October last year.

Imran Khan said “On the resolution front: a total of 6,80,000 complaints were resolved out of 8 lakh complaints registered so far. This is true citizen's empowerment. This is Naya Pakistan!”

Khan further says “This is testament of people’s trust in the system and its effectiveness. No political or bureaucratic reference required to reach out to a public office.”