close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 18, 2019

Parisian skies reverberate with the roaring JF-17 Thunder

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Parisian skies echoed with the thundering sound of Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 as it took off for a spectacular aerobatics display on the opening day of 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Paris.

Painted in the colour scheme of national flag, the ‘Pride of Pakistan’ exhibited a dazzling aerial performance which included some extraordinary maneuvers like the muscle climb, thunder turn, slow speed performance and inverted flight etc.

The astounding performance by the PAF demo pilot, Wing Commander Zeeshan Baryar left the spectators spell bound. The viewers were startled to see this sleek and agile multirole fighter aircraft rubbing its shoulders with the French made Rafale, which also performed at the occasion.

Besides aerobatics demonstration, one JF-17 is also put on static display showcasing its latest range of weapons. A large number of aviation experts and potential buyers witnessed the aircraft, which has been indigenously manufactured at PAC Kamra.

Paris Air Show is the largest aerospace-industry exhibition which is organized by French Aerospace Industries Association after every two years. The Air Show brings together a large number of exhibiters and major aviation industries from different countries around the world.

Latest News

More From Pakistan