Pakistan signs MoU with Britain for extradition of Ishaq Dar, confirms Shehzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and British authorities have signed MoU to bring back Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar to Pakistan.



This was confirmed by PM Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Accountability Shehzad Akbar here on Tuesday.

Shehzad Akbar said “Pakistan has signed MoU with British authorities to bring back Ishaq Dar. They have to sign the extradition note of Dar now. Then he will be presented before the magistrate there.”

He said “Ishaq Dar will be extradited to Pakistan soon.”