PM Imran explains to cabinet all those initiatives he personally took for austerity

ISLAMABAD: Explaining all those initiatives PM Imran Khan personally took for austerity, the Prime Minister has directed the cabinet members to implement that austerity measures in letter and spirit.



Briefing the media on the meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by PM Imran Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan “PM Imran Khan asked the ministers to set an example for others by adopting simple lifestyle keeping in view the current economic challenges faced by Pakistan.”

Dr Firdous said the previous government had allocated Rs1.10 billion for the PM House, however, Imran Khan’s government spent Rs 750 million out of it and saved 32 percent amount.

She said the media did not accurately report the amount allocated for Prime Minister House in current budget.

The Special Assistant said in budget 2019-20 there is already a cut of 13 percent for the PM House expenses.

Criticizing the role of opposition in the National Assembly, Dr Firdous said the undue criticism by opposition on budget is illogical.

Prime Minister informed the cabinet that he along with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will attend the UN General Assembly session in New York in September as part of austerity drive of the government.

The cabinet was informed that 157 Rest Houses of various government departments in addition to PTDC motels and NHA rest houses will also be opened for public, Radio Pakistan reported.