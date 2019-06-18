close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 18, 2019

Govt likely to appoint Hussain Asghar as chairman of anti-corruption commission

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The government is expected to appoint former police officer Hussain Asghar as chairman of the anti-corruption commission  announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this  month, Geo News reported citing sources on  Tuesday.

The prime minister had said he intends to constitute a "high-powered commission" to probe corruption of last 10 years in Pakistan.

 Hussain Asghar is currently serving as the Deputy Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

In his address to the nation hours after the budget was presented in the National Assembly,  the prime minister blamed previous    governments of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for economic crisis facing the country.

The prime minister said former governments had been involved in corruption and burdened the country with huge foreign loans.


