Govt likely to appoint Hussain Asghar as chairman of anti-corruption commission

ISLAMABAD: The government is expected to appoint former police officer Hussain Asghar as chairman of the anti-corruption commission announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this month, Geo News reported citing sources on Tuesday.

The prime minister had said he intends to constitute a "high-powered commission" to probe corruption of last 10 years in Pakistan.

Hussain Asghar is currently serving as the Deputy Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).



In his address to the nation hours after the budget was presented in the National Asse m bly, the prime minister blamed previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for economic crisis facing the country.



The prime minister said former governments had been involved in corruption and burdened the country with huge foreign loans.



