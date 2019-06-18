Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor condemns brutal murder of blogger Bilal Khan

RAWALPINDI: Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday condemned the brutal killing of social media activist Mohammad Bilal Khan, who was stabbed to death, in Islamabad Sunday.

The military spokesperson, from his personal twitter account, also slammed 'ill intended propaganda to implicate state agencies by few individuals and certain segment of western media' into the murder.

Muhammad Bilal Khan, aged around 24 to 25 years, was stabbed to death in Islamabad's Sector G-9/4 Sunday night, while his cousin Ehteshamul Haq was left injured with stab wounds in an incident that occurred at around 9.30pm.

Maj Gen Ghafoor tweeted a response on the slain blogger's October 2018 tweet, which mentioned screenshots of Bilal Khan's communication with him and an article.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered with the Karachi Company Police Station, Ubaidullah Khan, the father of the deceased, stated that he was at his cousin Abdul Khaliq’s house in Kot Nathial, Bhara Kahu when he received a call on his cell phone from Ehteshamul Haq, son of Qari Gulzar, that some unknown persons had attacked him and Muhammad Bilal Khan leaving them injured.

“On receiving the information, we reached the Emergency Department of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where I saw my son Muhammad Bilal Khan lying dead. His body carried multiple wounds inflicted with some sharp-edged object.

“This incident has caused disturbance in the area and people are harassed and afraid. I demand that the terrorists who killed my son without reason and seriously injured my cousin Ehteshamul Haq be immediately arrested and brought to justice,” the FIR said.