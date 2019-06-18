Minor’s body found hanging from ceiling fan in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal

KARACHI: A 10-year-old boy was found dead on Monday in his house located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal within the limits of the Mobina Town police station.

He was identified as Sheraz, son of Omar.

The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and later handed over to the family for burial.

According to police officials, they found his body hanging from a ceiling fan. The family claimed that the boy committed suicide but the police said they were investigating the case from different angles.