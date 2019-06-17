Karachi gets curtailed budget, says Mayor Wasim Akhtar

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that the Sindh Government had curtailed Karachi budget in the previous 10 years and only one percent was allocated for Karachi in the next year's budget which is Rs 1.66 billion lesser than the previous amount.



He said this while addressing a press conference along with district chairmen in his office on Monday.

Deputy mayor Syed Arshad Hasan was also present on the occasion.

He said that 135 projects remained incomplete in Karachi due to short release in the previous fiscal year.

He said that they allocated only one percent of the total budget for 2019-20 for mega project of Karachi whereas the fourth quarter of the amount allocated in previous year annual development program was also not released due to which 135 projects could not be completed.

The Mayor said that the NFC award amount has been increased from Rs 600 to 800 billion in the country, therefore Sindh government should not be complaining the shortage of funds or released from the federal government.

He said that annual Rs 6 billion were curtailed from the Octroi share for KMC which was injustice to this city which provided 95 percent revenue to the government.