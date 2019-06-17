close
Mon Jun 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
June 17, 2019

PM Imran vows strict action against ‘national criminals’

Pakistan

APP
Mon, Jun 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday pledging strict action against corrupt elements said those who burdened the country with heavy debts would be treated as ‘national criminals’.

Chairing the parliamentary party meeting here at the Parliament House, the Prime Minister said the high-powered commission would investigate the hefty 24,000 billion rupees debt, borrowed by the ''national criminals'' during the last decade to match their luxurious lifestyle.

PM Imran said the nation had given mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to break status quo and fight against corrupt elements, adding that the government’s efforts had resulted in economic stability.

He mentioned that the government faced tough financial situation during its initial 10 months and expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and China for extending support to Pakistan in the hour of financial difficulties.

He asked the parliamentarians to play active role in getting the federal budget passed and regretted the attitude of Opposition parties for their deliberate attempt to disrupt the proceedings of National Assembly during the budget session.

Latest News

More From Pakistan