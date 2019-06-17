Pakistan Military spokesperson silenced Indian Home Minister

Military Spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor has strongly responded to Indian Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments regarding ‘strike on Pakistan’ comments after Indian defeated Pakistan by 89 in World Cup match in Manchester.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, replying to Amit Shah from his personal Twitter handle, says “Dear Amit Shah yes you team won a match. Well played. Two things with different denominators can’t be compared. So are strikes and match.”

Asif Ghafoor continued “If in doubt please see results of our Nowshera counter strikes and response to IAF violation on 27 Feb19 downing two Indian jets. Stay Surprised.”

Earlier, following defeat of Pakistan, Indian Union Home Minister had tweeted referring to fake air strike in Pakistan that “Another strike on Pakistan by Team India and the result is same.”