Sun Jun 16, 2019
June 16, 2019

PM Imran's close aide not happy over Pakistan decision to bowl first against India

Sun, Jun 16, 2019

Islamabad: Naeemul Haq is not happy over Pakistan's decision to bowl first against India despite winning the toss and  having been advised by none other than Imran Khan himself to bat first.

The Prime Minister's close aide took to Twitter as India looked strong at 136-0 in 23 overs.

Referring to  the prime minister's  string of tweets, Haq said "Imran Khan has pointed out the  key to today’s match between Pakistan and India is mental strength".

He said Pakistan's decision not to bat first was not correct because green-shirts  record in batting second and chasing a total is pretty bad

"And that is where mental strength is tested," he said.

Imran Khan had  advised Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed to bat first if he wins the toss in their crucial match against India.

