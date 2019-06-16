PM Imran's close aide not happy over Pakistan decision to bowl first against India

Islamabad: Naeemul Haq is not happy over Pakistan's decision to bowl first against India despite winning the toss and having been advised by none other than Imran Khan himself to bat first.

The Prime Minister's close aide took to Twitter as India looked strong at 136-0 in 23 overs.

Referring to the prime minister's string of tweets, Haq said "Imran Khan has pointed out the key to today’s match between Pakistan and India is mental strength".

He said Pakistan's decision not to bat first was not correct because green-shirts record in batting second and chasing a total is pretty bad



"And that is where mental strength is tested," he said.

Imran Khan had advised Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed to bat first if he wins the toss in their crucial match against India.