'Success is more about mental strength than talent': PM Imran agrees with Indian legend Gavaskar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said he has come to believe that Indian cricket legend and his friend Sunil Gavaskar was right when he said success in cricket was 60 percent mental strength and 40 percent talent.

In a string of tweets, the prime minister on Sunday talked about the mental pressure that players will have to face in Pakistan vs India World Cup Match.

The former Pakistan captain said when he started his career he thought it was 70 percent talent and 30 percent mind.

He said by the end of his career he felt it was 50-50 ratio.

"But now I tend to agree with my friend Gavaskar it's 60% mental strength & 40 % talent. Today role of mind will be more than 60%," said Prime Minister of Pakistan who led his country to only World Cup victory.

In the series of tweets, he also advised the Pakistan team to bat first given they win the toss.