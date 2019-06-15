Elderly man apparently dies due to heat stroke as weathermen predicts another very hot, humid day on Sunday

Karachi: A 65-year old man reportedly died due to heat stroke on Saturday during treatment at the Civil Hospital Karachi while six others including a woman were given first aid at the hospital after mercury soared to 40 degrees Celsius in Karachi as sea breeze remained suspended under the influence of Very Severe Tropical Cyclone Vayu, officials said.

“As many as seven patients were brought to the CHK with symptoms of heat stroke including a woman, of which an elderly person who could not be identified died despite all the efforts by the hospital staff. Symptoms indicated that the deceased had heat stroke and he was in shock when brought to the hospital”, said Dr. Khadim Hussain, Medical Superintendent of CHK while talking to The News on Saturday.

Dr. Khadim Hussain said soon after issuance of a heat wave advisory by the Pakistan Meteorological Department, they had established a fully equipped ward at the hospital to deal with patients with heat stroke and heat exhaustion and added that as many as seven people with symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion were brought to the hospital, of which one died with minutes of arrival.

“The elderly patient who was around 65-70 year old was brought to the heat stroke ward with symptoms similar to those of heat stroke. Doctors and paramedics on duty provided him first aid but he could not survive. Identity of the deceased could not be established”, Dr. Khadim Hussain said, adding that condition of a female patient with heat stroke symptoms was also critical but she survived.

Another CHK official Dr. Ismail Memon said people with heat exhaustion were being brought to private clinics and hospitals for last couple of days due to hot and humid weather, especially labourers and those who work outside in the sunlight, saying today some of those whose condition deteriorated were brought to the CHK for first aid and treatment.

But no other tertiary-care hospital in the city including Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) and Abbassi Shaheed Hospital confirmed receiving any serious heat stroke patients on Saturday, saying some people were brought to these facilities symptoms of exhaustion, dizziness and dehydration who were given first aid and discharged.

Very hot, humid Sunday ahead

Karachi sizzled at 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday under the influence of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm in the Arabian Sea as sea breeze remained suspended towards Karachi, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) officials said and warned of another very hot and humid day on Sunday with temperature ranging between 38-40 degrees Celsius with high humidity.

“We are expecting another hot and humid day under the influence of Southerly winds that would increase the humidity in the city on Sunday. The hot and humid conditions are likely to ease on Sunday evening with resumption of sea breeze but weather would be very uncomfortable on Sunday noon and afternoon”, Chief Meteorological Officer of PMD, Sardar Sarfraz said.

He said the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Vayu in the East Arabian Sea remained practically stationary with slight westward drift during last 6 hours, now lay centered at a distance of about 475 km South of Karachi. The maximum sustained surface winds are 120-130 km/hour gusting to 145 km/hour around the system centre.

“Tropical Cyclone Vayu is likely to move in westerly direction during next 18-24 hours and then re-curve towards northeast and start weakening. Under the influence of this system, few Dust/Thunder-showers are expected in Thatta district. The sea breeze is likely to remain cut-off today and heat wave to persist in Lower Sindh including Karachi”, Sardar Sarfraz said.

PMD official further said fishermen of Sindh are advised not to venture in open sea till Sunday/Monday morning, as the sea conditions are likely to be very rough/high. All concerned authorities of Sindh province are requested to remain alert and take precautionary measures during coming days regarding the impact of TC Vayu, he added.