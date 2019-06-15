Pakistan to receive $3.4 billion from ADB in budgetary support

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Asian Development will give $3.4 billion to Pakistan in budgetary support, said Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.
In a series of tweets, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said “ADB to give $3.4 billion in budgetary support. I had a meeting with Mr. Werner Liepach, DG ADB today to agree on the program.”
He said “The ADB will provide $3.4 billion in budgetary support to help with reforms and stabilization of the economy.”
The adviser said “$2.2 billion will be released this fiscal year, starting in the first quarter of FY 2019-20. This will help the revenue and the external account position.”
This support is in addition to the project portfolio with an estimated disbursement of upto $1 billion in the coming years, he added.
Dr Hafeez appreciated the commitment of the ADB to Pakistan’s economic reform agenda.
