Faryal Talpur sent on 9-day physical remand in NAB custody

Islamabad: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur has been sent on 9-day physical remand in the NAB custody in fake account case.



National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday arrested Faryal Talpur from Islamabad in a case related to money laundering through alleged fake bank accounts.

Talpur's arrest comes after her brother, former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, was arrested by the anti-graft body earlier this week.



On Monday, the Islamabad High Court rejected the two leaders' bail plea in connection to a high-profile case of money laundering allegedly through fake banks accounts.

On Saturday, the accountability court accepted NAB request handed over Faryal Talpur on 9-day physical remand in NAB custody for further investigation.

The court directed NAB to produce Faryal on June 24.

The NAB is investigating four cases where the former president and his sister are the prime accused.

Officials said NAB will not shift Talpur to their offices but would keep her under custody at her Islamabad residence, which has been declared a sub-jail for this purpose.