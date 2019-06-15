PTI Punjab minister Sibtain Khan sent on 10-day physical remand

Lahore: Punjab Minister for Forestry, Fisheries and Wildlife Sibtain Khan has resigned from his position after being arrested by NAB in a corruption case.

Sibtain Khan was arrested on charges of illegally awarding a multi-billion-dollar contract to an alleged fake company in 2007. As a Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) minister for mines and minerals at that time, he had awarded a contract for extracting minerals in Chiniot district.



The NAB on Saturday presented him before accountability court and acquired his physical remand for further interrogation.

He spoke to the media during his court appearance ans said he his hands are clean but he has decided to relinquish charge of his ministry.

He has signed his resignation and sent it to the party leadership and Punjab CHief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The accountability court has ordered the NAB to prodcuce the politician on June 25.