NAB opposes Sharif's plea for suspension of sentence

Islamabad: The National Accountability Bureau has opposed Nawaz Sharif plea seeking suspension of sentence handed down to him in Al-Azizia reference.

According to Geo News, the NAB has submitted its response to Sharif's plea with the Islamabad High Court.

The response was submitted by NAB's Deputy Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi after the court had reprimanded NAB officials during the last hearing.

In the 12-page response, the NAB maintained that the accountability court had convicted Nawaz Sharif after reviewing evidence and he could not be released on bail after suspension of his sentence.

It said a separate application by Sharif challenging the sentence was still pending. It said the plea seeking suspension of sentence is not maintainable when the plea challenging the conviction is also pending before the court .

The NAB said Nawaz Sharif's application for bail should be dismissed since he has no life threatening medical condition. It said medical reports show Sharif does not require a surgery.

The Islamabad High Court would take up SHarif's plea for hearing on June 19.