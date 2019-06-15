Heatwave continues to persist in Karachi

Karachi: Heatwave continues to persist in Karachi on Saturday with temperatures rising to 41 degree Celsius.

The Met office said the temperature was recorded at 33 degree at 9: 00 am in the morning while humidity was 43.

Meanwhile, K-Electric has added to the miseries of the people by resorting to load-shedding which in some areas is 10 hours.

Citizens are complaining that Help line and Operations Staff was also not available in their office to address the complaints.

K-Electric said increase in electricity demand has led to load-shedding while low gas pressure has also affected production capacity of some power plants.

Federal Minister Omar Ayub has rejected the K-Electric's claim saying the utility was also acquiring gas more than it requires.

Residents of Hyderabad, Larkana, Dadu, Khairpur, Sukker and other parts of Sindh are also witnessing extremely hot weather