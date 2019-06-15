Pakistan weather forecast: Saturday 15-06-2019

Pakistan weather forecast: Saturday 15-06-2019



Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ.

However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Multan, D.G khan, Mirpurkhas divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Islamabad.



Weather Forecast for Sunday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ. However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Sahiwal, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Multan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.However, rain occurred at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Gilgit-Baltistan: Gilgit 03, Bagrote 02 & Gupis 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Turbat 48°C, Noorpur Thal 47°C, Sibbi and Bahawalnagar 46°C.