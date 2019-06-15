tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan weather forecast: Saturday 15-06-2019
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ.
However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Multan, D.G khan, Mirpurkhas divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Islamabad.
Weather Forecast for Sunday:
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ. However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Sahiwal, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Multan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.However, rain occurred at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Gilgit-Baltistan: Gilgit 03, Bagrote 02 & Gupis 01.
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Turbat 48°C, Noorpur Thal 47°C, Sibbi and Bahawalnagar 46°C.
