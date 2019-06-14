close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 14, 2019

CM Sindh presents Rs1,217 billion provincial Budget 2019-20

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 14, 2019

KARACHI: Sindh chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday presented a Rs1,217 billion zero deficit budget for the next financial year, 2019-20 in which a 15 percent salary and pension has been increased across the board.

In the budget Peoples Promise Programme, a programme for poverty reduction as pledged by the Chairman PPP in his election campaign has also been unveiled.

In the next budget first priority in terms of budgetary allocations has been be given to education and then health and law and order.    

