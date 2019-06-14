CM Sindh presents Rs1,217 billion provincial Budget 2019-20

KARACHI: Sindh chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday presented a Rs1,217 billion zero deficit budget for the next financial year, 2019-20 in which a 15 percent salary and pension has been increased across the board.



In the budget Peoples Promise Programme, a programme for poverty reduction as pledged by the Chairman PPP in his election campaign has also been unveiled.

In the next budget first priority in terms of budgetary allocations has been be given to education and then health and law and order.