Fri Jun 14, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 14, 2019

Faryal Talpur arrested

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 14, 2019

Islamabad: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested PPP leader Faryal Talpur in money laundering  case.

According to Geo News, Faryal was arrested hours after NAB chairman signed arrest warrant for her.

He, however, has declared Faryal Talpur's resident in the capital  as sub-jail and the PPP leader would not be shifted tp NAB headquarters.

The NAB is said to have  called a team of doctors to get medical check-up of the PPP leader done.

The TV channel said  Talpur would be presented before an accountability court on Saturday.

Faryal Talpur was arrested  days after her brother and former president of the country Asif Ali Zardari was taken into custody.

Both the leaders have been arrested after  court  dismissed their bail applications for extension. 



