Faryal Talpur arrested

Islamabad: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested PPP leader Faryal Talpur in money laundering case.

According to Geo News, Faryal was arrested hours after NAB chairman signed arrest warrant for her.

He, however, has declared Faryal Talpur's resident in the capital as sub-jail and the PPP leader would not be shifted tp NAB headquarters.

The NAB is said to have called a team of doctors to get medical check-up of the PPP leader done.

The TV channel said Talpur would be presented before an accountability court on Saturday.

Faryal Talpur was arrested days after her brother and former president of the country Asif Ali Zardari was taken into custody.

Both the leaders have been arrested after court dismissed their bail applications for extension.







