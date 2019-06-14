Watch: PM Imran, Russia's Putin exchange smiles, words during photo session

Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Kyrgyzstan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization , a political, economic, and security alliance established in 2001.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping are also among the leaders who are in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek to attend summit that start today (Friday).

Before the session, the leaders gathered for a joint photograph.

TV footage showed Prime Minister Imran standing next to Russian strongman.



Both the leaders are seen exchanging smiles and engaging in brief conversation while posing for cameras.

The conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Putin continues as they leave after having been photographed with other world leaders.

Islamabad and Moscow have taken multiple steps to strengthen bilateral relations lately. They have recently enhanced their military cooperation and business ties.

As Imran Khan visits Bishkek to attend the summit in Kyrgyzstan, reports have surfaced that he is likely to discuss an arms deal with President Putin during their meeting scheduled to be held today.