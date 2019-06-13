Tender for Parrot cages at Aiwan-e-Sadr; President Alvi takes notice

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Ali has taken serious notice on the publication of tender notice for the construction of cages of parrot (Maccau) at Zoo Area Aiewan-e-Sadr by Capital development Authority CDA (Islamabad).



The President ordered immediate withdrawal of the said tender notice and initiation of inquiry.

Aiwan-e-Sadr spokesperson said tender notice has been released without obtaining approval from the competent authority.

The tender circulating on the social media invites the contractors for construction of new cages for parrot (Maccau) at Zoo area Aiwan-e-Sadr for whopping Rs1,948,000.

Social media users have slammed the move.



