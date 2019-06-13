Pakistan Army wins Int’l military drill competition in UK

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army won international military drill competition known as Pace Sticking Competition held at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, UK, Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military said Thursday.



According to ISPR, Pakistan Army team has been winner for consecutive two year. Last year Pakistan Army participated for the first time in the event.

It said Pakistan Military Academy team represented Pakistan Army in the competition.