PM Imran snubs Narendra Modi at SCO summit

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi attended dinner reception hosted by President Kyrgyzstan in honour of leaders participating in the 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Bishkek.



President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov hosted the dinner reception for the leaders, where Imran Khan and Modi were also present.

Earlier, PM Imran along with other world leaders attended the opening ceremony 19th meeting of the council of the heads of state of the SCO.

PM Imran Khan and Narendra Modi entered the hall together however, Imran Khan walking at the front snubbed his Indian counterpart.

Imran Khan and Modi entered the venue together. However, Imran Khan completely ignored Modi and seated at the other corner of the hall.

Earlier, Khan informally met Russian President Vladimir Putin and exchanged greetings.

PM Imran Khan is in Bishkek to participate in the summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization being held here on June 13 and 14.

