Cyclone Vayu: Dust-thunderstorm expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas

Karachi: Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Severe tropical Cyclone ‘VAYU’ in the Northeast Arabian Sea has intensified as Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS).



According to Met Office latest report, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country۔ However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in southeast Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and Karachi divisions).

Earlier today, the mercury touched 42 degree Celsius while heat index reached 52 °C.

According to Met Office, at around 1:00 PM on Thursday, the humidity was recorded 48 percent as a result ‘Feel Like’ factor touched 52 °C.

However, after 2:00 PM, the humidity decreased improving the feel like factor.

