Mushtaq Sukhera removed as Federal Tax Ombudsman

ISLAMABAD: Federal Tax Ombudsman Mushtaq Shukera has been removed from his post with immediate effect, Geo News reported.



The ministry of law has issued a notification of Mushtaq Sukhera’s removal.

It may be noted here that Mushtaq Sukhera has been sacked after the federal government filed reference against him.

Justice (retd) Faqeer Hussain is likely be appointed the Federal Tax Ombudsman.

Mushtaq Sukhera, former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in Punjab, was appointed the federal tax ombudsman by Nawaz Sharif’s government in August 2017.

