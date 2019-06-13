President Arif Alvi's brother in law passes away in Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Dr Rashid Ahmed, the brother-in-law of President Dr Arif Alvi, passed away in Karachi on Thursday.
The Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased will be held at Sultan Mosque, DHA Phase in Karachi after Asar prayer.
Dr Rashid Ahmed was a renowned radiologist and patron-in-chief of Pakistan Journal of Radiology.
He was awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for his illustrious services by President of Pakistan in 2017
ISLAMABAD: Dr Rashid Ahmed, the brother-in-law of President Dr Arif Alvi, passed away in Karachi on Thursday.
The Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased will be held at Sultan Mosque, DHA Phase in Karachi after Asar prayer.
Dr Rashid Ahmed was a renowned radiologist and patron-in-chief of Pakistan Journal of Radiology.
He was awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for his illustrious services by President of Pakistan in 2017