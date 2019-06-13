President Arif Alvi's brother in law passes away in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Dr Rashid Ahmed, the brother-in-law of President Dr Arif Alvi, passed away in Karachi on Thursday.



The Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased will be held at Sultan Mosque, DHA Phase in Karachi after Asar prayer.

Dr Rashid Ahmed was a renowned radiologist and patron-in-chief of Pakistan Journal of Radiology.

He was awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for his illustrious services by President of Pakistan in 2017