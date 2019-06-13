PM Imran to represent Pakistan at SCO meeting in Bishkek

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, where he will represent Pakistan at the 19th meeting of the Council of the Heads of State (CHS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The invitation to the Prime Minister was extended by Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, who would chair the CHS meeting.

The leaders of SCO member and observer States as well as representatives of important International Organizations will attend the meeting.

The prime minister will address two sessions of the meeting. A number of decisions would be approved by the leaders, besides signing of agreements to intensify cooperation in diverse fields.

A meeting between PM Imran and Russian President Viladimir Putin is scheduled today, while a brief conversation with Indian PM Narendra Modi is also expected.