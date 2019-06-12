Bilawal Bhutto says ‘Buzdil PM’ can’t tolerate one speech by me

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan and called him ‘fearful Premier’.



Bilawal took to Twitter saying “Buzdil (fearful/ frightened) PM can’t tolerate one speech by me.”

He went on to say “Continuously censoring a parliamentary leader on the floor of the house and denying production order for President Zardari to attend budget session is a new low.”

Bilawal reiterated his demand saying “Speaker must resign.”

Earlier, Bilawal said "While democratic civilian leadership have been arrested banned organizations, good Taliban and minister who facilitated terrorist roam free. Clearly priority of the state is to crush democratic civilian voices while continuing to coddle and harbor terrorists and extremists."



