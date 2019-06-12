close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
Pakistan

APP
June 12, 2019

FIA asked to probe fake PM Office letter

Pakistan

APP
Wed, Jun 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Office on Wednesday took notice of a fake letter written on its letterhead and directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the matter.

The FIA has been asked to submit report within one week, a PM Office spokesman said in a statement.

The fake letter was written on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan recommending a person named Azadar Hussain for his appointment as Inspector in FIA''s Cyber Wing.

