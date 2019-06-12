close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 12, 2019

Video: Maryam Nawaz makes last stage cancer patient’s wish come true

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 12, 2019

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, met  last stage cancer patient and Pakistan Muslim League activist from Zafarwal here on Wednesday.

Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter sharing the photo of the cancer patient Zaki from Zafarwal, saying ‘Zaki is lover of Mian Nawaz Sharif and avid PML-N SM activist.”

Maryam added that it was Zaki’s last wish to meet her and he was even willing to travel to Lahore for that with 24/7 high grade fever.

“Mian Nawaz Sharif asked me to go to him myself. On my way to Zafarwal. Request for dua for him,” she added.


Latest News

More From Pakistan