Video: Maryam Nawaz makes last stage cancer patient’s wish come true

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, met last stage cancer patient and Pakistan Muslim League activist from Zafarwal here on Wednesday.



Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter sharing the photo of the cancer patient Zaki from Zafarwal, saying ‘Zaki is lover of Mian Nawaz Sharif and avid PML-N SM activist.”

Maryam added that it was Zaki’s last wish to meet her and he was even willing to travel to Lahore for that with 24/7 high grade fever.

“Mian Nawaz Sharif asked me to go to him myself. On my way to Zafarwal. Request for dua for him,” she added.



