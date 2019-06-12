Hamza Shehbaz sent on 14-day remand

LAHORE: The Accountability Court on Wednesday remanded Hamza Shehbaz in NAB custody for 14 days.

The NAB arrested the PMLN leader, who is also Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, in a case related to money laundering and assets beyond means on Tuesday and presented him before the court today.

After hearing argument from the Lawyer for Hamza Shehbaz and NAB's counsel, the court sent the PMLN leader on 14-day physical remand.

The PMLN leader was taken into custody after the rejection of his bail petitions by a LHC division bench in Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means cases.

The two-member bench dismissed the bail petitions after Hamza Shehbaz''s counsel opted to withdraw them.

The bench comprising Justice Syed Mazahar Ali AkbarNaqvi and Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan heard the bail petitions filed by the PML-N leader.



