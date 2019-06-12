close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 12, 2019

Time for nation to stop glorifying money launderers: Imran Khan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 12, 2019

Islamabad:  Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said  it is time for nation to stop glorifying money launderers.

The  prime minister tweeted that the money launders  are seeking refuge behind democracy after having damaged the nation  and impoverished the  people. 

"No protocol should d be extended to them. Where are plunderers of public wealth given such special treatment?," he said.

Imran Khan said it was  time to treat them as criminals.


