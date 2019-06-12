Time for nation to stop glorifying money launderers: Imran Khan

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said it is time for nation to stop glorifying money launderers.

The prime minister tweeted that the money launders are seeking refuge behind democracy after having damaged the nation and impoverished the people.

"No protocol should d be extended to them. Where are plunderers of public wealth given such special treatment?," he said.

Imran Khan said it was time to treat them as criminals.





