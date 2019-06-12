Police seek extension of Altaf Hussain's detention

London: Police in UK have sought extension of Altaf Hussain detention, Geo News reported an hour before the 24-hour detention period expires.

Our correspondent said the decision to charge-sheet the MQM founder would be taken today.

Geo TV reported that the self-exiled politician could be kept in detention for 12 more hours if extension is granted.

Altaf Hussain was taken into custody during an early morning raid at his residence and shifted to a police police station.

Without naming Altaf Hussain, Metropolitan Police said a man in his 60s Hussain was detained in connection with an investigation into a number of speeches.

He was detained under PACE and taken to a south London police station, where he currently remains in police custody.

Police officers carried out a search at the north west London address of the MQM founder

The investigation led by officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command was focused on a speech broadcast in August 2016 by Altaf Hussain.

"Throughout the investigation, officers have been liaising with Pakistani authorities in relation to our ongoing enquiries," said a statement issued by the police.