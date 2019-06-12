Pakistan weather forecast: Wednesday, 12 June

ISLAMABAD: Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to move northeastward during next 24 hours.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ۔ while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh and Central/Southern Punjab. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during today evening/night.

Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ۔ while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh and Central/Southern Punjab. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Karachi divisions.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Weather remained hot and dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 65, Skardu 44, Chillas, Bagrote 22, Gilgit 20, Bunji 04, Gupis 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 17, Muzaffarabad, Garidupatta, Kotli 14, Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 19, ZP 14, Bokra 08, Golra 07, AP 05), Joharabad 12, M.B.Din 11, Murree 10, Rawalpindi 08, Sialkot (Cantt 04, Ap 01), Mangla, Sargodha 04, Lahore (City 03, AP 02), Jhelum 03, Gujrat 02, Gujranwala, Narowal, Chakwal 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 16, Pattan 15, Balakot 13, Malamjabba 09, Saidu Sharif 07, Chitral, Parachinar 06, Cherat 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi 48°C, Jaccobabad, Noorpur Thal 47°C, Turbat, Dadu & Bahawalnagar 46°C.