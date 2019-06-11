Chinese language laboratory opened at Pakistan Embassy College in Beijing

BEIJING: Pakistan Ambassador to China Masood Khalid Tuesday inaugurated a modern Chinese language laboratory equipped with state of the art audio and visual tools at the Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) and said it would help young students to learn more about the Chinese language, culture, and arts.

“The laboratory set up with the donation provided by China Cultural Foundation will be very helpful for the students of the college to learn the Chinese language, culture, arts, and crafts in a more enabling environment,” he said while addressing at the inauguration ceremony held here.

Lauding the foundation for its contribution, he said it had carried out a number of activities domestically and internationally to promote understanding and awareness about China and its culture and arts.

“The foundation has also promoted cultural interaction and contacts between Pakistan and China under variousprograms,” he added.

Ambassador Khalid informed that this college was established in 1969 in the Chinese capital at the suggestion of China’s first prime minister Zhu En Lai and it was the first international educational institution in China.“

In five decades, the PECB has made tremendous progress as it is reflected by the presence of students from more than 50 countries,” he observed.

He observed that the tree of the friendship between Pakistan and China was growing rapidly and reminded the contributions of different personalities who made untiring efforts for promotion of all-weather friendship.

“Now their descendent are carrying forward this journey of friendship to the new heights,” he added.

Ambassador Khalid said that the Chinese language was becoming very popular in Pakistan and it was now formally being taught in various schools and colleges there.

He urged the students to take full advantage of this facility and develop their language skills in a bid to strengthen people to people bonds between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, President China Cultural Heritage Foundation, Ms. Geng Jing said the inauguration of the laboratory coincided with the 68th anniversary of China-Pakistan friendship and added it would further promote people to people contacts and strengthen cultural bonds between the two countries.

She informed that her foundation had been making efforts to enhance friendship between the two countries for the last decade and it had played a vital role in imparting education and training to Pakistani students in China.