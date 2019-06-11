close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 11, 2019

PM Imran Khan to address nation at 9:15 PM today

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 11, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tonight at 9:15 PM, sources said Tuesday.

Sources said PM Imran will take the nation into confidence over economic and political situation in the country.

PM Khan is addressing the nation shortly after PTI government presented its first budget in the National Assembly today.

On political front, opposition is protesting against the arrest of former president Asif Ali Zardari in fake accounts case.

Also, Nawaz Sharif is serving his jail term in Adiala jail.

