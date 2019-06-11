Altaf Hussain's lawyers file bail plea in London

London: Hours after the Metropolitan Police arrested Altaf Hussain, the lawyers of MQM founder has filed a plea seeking bail for the self-exiled leader.

According to Geo News, a lawyer would also represent Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency during the hearing of Hussain's plea.

Without naming Altaf Hussain, the police said he was arrested in connection with an investigation into a number of speeches made by an individual associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in Pakistan.

The police said the MQM founder was detained under PACE and taken to a south London police station, where he currently remains in police custody.



According to a statement issued by the police, the investigation led by officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command is focused on a speech broadcast in August 2016 .



"Throughout the investigation, officers have been liaising with Pakistani authorities in relation to our ongoing enquiries," the police said.