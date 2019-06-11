Altaf Hussain’s arrest: London police issues statement

LONDON: The Metropolitan Police has issued a statement confirming that a man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into a number of speeches made by an individual associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in Pakistan.

MQM Founder Altaf Hussain was arrested on Tuesday from his London residence in a raid conducted by Scotland Yard.

“The man, who is aged in his 60s, was arrested at an address in north west London. He was arrested on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting offences contrary to Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007,” Metropolitan Police said.

He was detained under PACE and taken to a south London police station, where he currently remains in police custody, it added.

“As part of the investigation, officers are carrying out a search at the north west London address. Detectives are also searching a separate commercial address in north west London.”

“The investigation, which is being led by officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, is focused on a speech broadcast in August 2016 by an individual associated with the MQM movement in Pakistan as well as other speeches previously broadcast by the same person.”

Throughout the investigation, officers have been liaising with Pakistani authorities in relation to our ongoing enquiries, the statement said and added that the ‘enquiries continue’ in the matter.