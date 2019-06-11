Pakistan accepts Indian request to let Narendra Modi fly over its airspace: report

NEW DEHLI: Pakistan has ‘decided in principle’ to let Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft fly over its airspace to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan, The Hindu reported Tuesday.



According to the report, India had requested Pakistan to let Modi’s aircraft fly over its airspace to the Kyrgyzstan capital to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit being held on June 13-14.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chinese Presedint XI Jinping and Russian President Viladimir Putin will also be present at the SCO summit.

This will be the first major international participation of Indian PM since his reelection which his ruling coalition won with thumping majority.

A few weeks ago, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was also allowed to fly over Pakistan to attend SCO Foreign Minister’s conference.