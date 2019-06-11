MQM founder Altaf Hussain arrested in London





London: MQM founder Altaf Hussain has been arrested in a raid at his residence in London.

According to Geo News, over a dozen police officers carried out the raid at Hussain's residence .

The MQM founder has been shifted to a police station in Central London.

The TV channel reported that 15 officers of London police officers also searched house of the MQM founder after taking him into custody.

Our correspondent said Altaf Hussain has been arrested on Pakistan's complaints .

According to unconfirmed reports, he was arrested for his hate speech which he delivered in Pakistan via telephone in 2016.

He was accused of inciting people to violence through his telephonic speeches.

The MQM had faced a crackdown after Altaf Hussain's August 12 speech that led to attacks on TV stations and violent protests.

He was also accused of threatening senior military officials in his speeches.

Meanwhile, our correspondent in Islamabad said authorities have confirmed that Altaf Hussain has been arrested on complaints registered by Pakistan.