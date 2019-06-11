close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
June 11, 2019

MQM founder Altaf Hussain arrested in London

Tue, Jun 11, 2019


London: MQM founder Altaf Hussain has been arrested in  a raid at his residence in London.

According to Geo News,  over a dozen police officers carried out the raid  at Hussain's residence .

The  MQM founder has been shifted to a police station in Central London.

The TV channel reported that 15 officers of London police officers also searched  house of the MQM founder after taking him into custody.

Our correspondent said Altaf Hussain has  been arrested on Pakistan's  complaints .

According to unconfirmed reports, he was  arrested for his hate speech  which he delivered in  Pakistan via telephone in 2016.

 He was accused of inciting people to violence through his telephonic speeches. 

The MQM had faced a crackdown after Altaf Hussain's August 12 speech  that led to attacks on TV stations  and violent protests.

He  was also accused of threatening senior military officials in his speeches. 

Meanwhile, our correspondent in Islamabad said  authorities have confirmed that Altaf  Hussain has been arrested on complaints registered by Pakistan.


