Five killed 15 injured as passenger bus overturns in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: At least five passengers were killed and fifteen others injured in a road accident on motorway in Hafizabad district of Punjab Tuesday morning.



The police said that due to over speeding and driver’s negligence accident occurred.

According to details, Police and rescue teams reached the scene to shift the injured to Pindi Bhatian hospital.

A traffic jam in the area was reported after the accident.