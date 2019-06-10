Uninterrupted power supply ensured by K-Electric during Eid

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) customers remained exempt from load-shedding during Eid holidays as adequate efforts were made to ensure consistent supply of electricity.

KE’s command and control centres along with field staff remained fully functional and alert round the clock as they closely monitored the power situation in the city.



K-Electric Chief Executive Officer Moonis Alvi also visited different offices of the power-utility on the first day of Eid.

Mr.Alvi reviewed on-going operations and celebrated Eid with the operational staff that was on duty during the holidays. He appreciated their commitment and highlighted the importance of ensuring uninterrupted supply of power to all areas so that citizens could fully enjoy the occassion.

K-Electric spokesperson said, “Some localized faults were rectified in a timely manner in the areas of Baldia, Shah Faisal, Nazimabad and Lyari by field staff. However, KE seeks support from the community to notify the utility about any power theft or illegal abstraction, which is among the primary causes of breakdowns and outages. Customers are requested to extend support to on-ground staff in carrying out operational work as well as minimizing the use of heavy electrical appliances during peak hours.”

Moreover, KE’s Rapid Response teams are operational 24/7 throughout city and fully able to address any localized issues. In case of any queries customers can get in touch with call centers at 118 or through SMS to 8119 or via social media forums.

Customers can also register their complaints using the KE Live app. The power utility remains fully committed to further improve the availability and reliability of power supply to serve the people of Karachi.