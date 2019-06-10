Bilawal Bhutto demands resignation of Speaker, Deputy Speaker National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded resignation of Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly for being impartial.



Addressing press conference following the arrest of his father Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal said, “Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly are acting as an extension of the government. They must resign because they are impartial.”

He said “I am not allowed to speak in the parliament second time. In the previous session I was also not allowed.”

“I strongly condemn the attitude of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker,” he added.