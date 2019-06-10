close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 10, 2019

Bilawal Bhutto demands resignation of Speaker, Deputy Speaker National Assembly

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 10, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded resignation of Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly for being impartial.

Addressing press conference following the arrest of his father Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal said, “Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly are acting as an extension of the government. They must resign because they are impartial.”

He said “I am not allowed to speak in the parliament second time. In the previous session I was also not allowed.”

“I strongly condemn the attitude of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker,” he added.

Latest News

More From Pakistan