NAB Karachi recommends referecne against Manzoor Qadir Kaka and others

KARACHI: A reference against Manzoor Qadir Kaka, Ex-DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and 15 others was recommended by the Executive Board Meeting and the Chairman NAB has given the approval of the reference on 10 June 2019 (today).



The reference is being filed against the accused persons on the allegations of misuse of authority and cheating public at large in allotment of GC-1 plot on Nehar-e-Khayyam.



The accused persons were received amounting to Rs.1000 million from the buyers in lieu of illegal allotment.