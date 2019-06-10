close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 10, 2019

NAB Karachi recommends referecne against Manzoor Qadir Kaka and others

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 10, 2019

KARACHI: A reference against Manzoor Qadir Kaka, Ex-DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and 15 others was recommended by the Executive Board Meeting and the Chairman NAB has given the approval of the reference on 10 June 2019 (today).

The reference is being filed against the accused persons on the allegations of misuse of authority and cheating public at large in allotment of GC-1 plot on Nehar-e-Khayyam. 

The accused persons were received amounting to Rs.1000 million from the buyers in lieu of illegal allotment.

Latest News

More From Pakistan