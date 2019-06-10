Pakistan weather forecast: Monday, 10 June

ISLAMABAD: Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country from today evening/night to Wednesday Morning.

Weather Forecast for Monday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh and Central/Southern Punjab. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Lahore Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan and Sindh. However, rain occurred in Mithi.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Sindh: Mithi 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Jaccobabad 50°C, Bahawalnagar, Turbat and Larkana 49 °C.