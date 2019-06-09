Prime Minister Imran Khan to address nation today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will convey an important message to the nation today (Monday) on 9am.



It is learnt that Prime Minister would take the nation into confidence over upcoming budget, and current economic condition of the country.



The address will be an important one in the midst of speculation and rumours rampant over Pakistan's economy.



Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting regarding upcoming fiscal budget 2019-20, considering proposals for the budget.

The meeting was attended by Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Reza Baqir, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi and other officials.



Before the budget's presentation in the National Assembly on June 11, the Federal Cabinet would discuss and approve the proposals.