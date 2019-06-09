Karachi cops seen physically abusing man in viral video

KARACHI: Officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department can be seen beating up a man in a circulating footage that came afloat on Sunday.

The viral video shows the officials reported to be in Karachi’s Clifton area beating up a man and doing aerial firing while the other suspects attempted to snatch the phone away from the woman making the video.

Reports citing the SSP South revealed that a probe is presently underway to figure out what had been going on in the video that has been widely circulated on social media.

On the other hand, CTD officials when approached by media declined to comment on the matter.