Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Pakistan Army chief

MAKKAH: Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa performed Umrah on Sunday and offered prayers for the prosperity of the country.



As per the details, the doors of Holy Kaaba were specially opened for the COAS General Bajwa, and he was bestowed with the opportunity of going inside Holy Kaaba.

The TV reports stated that the COAS offered prayers for Pakistan's stability, prosperity and lasting peace.