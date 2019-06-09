close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 9, 2019

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Pakistan Army chief

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 09, 2019

MAKKAH: Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa performed Umrah on Sunday and offered prayers for the prosperity of the country.

As per the details, the doors of Holy Kaaba were specially opened for the COAS General Bajwa, and he was bestowed with the opportunity of going inside Holy Kaaba.

The TV reports stated that the COAS offered  prayers for Pakistan's stability, prosperity and lasting peace.

Latest News

More From Pakistan